(WSYR-TV) — Tim and Erik play two fun and easy games you can try at your next Halloween bash.

The first of the two is the Donut-On-A-String Game, where players tie a donut to a string and have to eat the donut without using their hands.

The second game is commonly known as “Headbands,” where players have the name of something on their forehead and have to ask other players questions to figure out what it is.