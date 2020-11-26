Bridge Street Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes

Posted: / Updated:

Enjoy the leftovers again with an easy recipe for Thanksgiving muffins, perfect for any time of the day!

Ingredients:

  • 4 1/2 cups crumbled leftover stuffing
  • 2 cups chopped leftover turkey
  • 3 large eggs, whisked lightly
  • 1/2 cup chicken or turkey stock
  • Leftover cranberry sauce or gravy, for serving

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin tin with cooking spray.
  • In a large bowl, combine the leftover stuffing, leftover turkey, eggs and stock, stirring until combined.
  • Divide the mixture evenly into the 12 muffin cups then bake the muffins for about 30 minutes or until they’re crisped slightly on top and the mixture is cooked through.
  • Remove the muffins from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes in the tin before removing them. Serve with leftover cranberry sauce or gravy.
  • If your stuffing is particularly dry, you may need to add additional stock until the mixture is moist but not mushy.

Credit: Just A Taste

Indulge in a Thanksgiving leftover recipe aimed to please with Stuffed Roasted Acorn Squash.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Acorn Squash 
  • 2 tbsp Avocado/Olive Oil 
  • 1 Pound Pork Sausage- Casings Removed 
  • 2 to 3 Slices of Turkey 
  • 1 Small Onion Diced 
  • 2 Celery Stalks Diced 
  • 1 Apple Diced 
  • 1 tbsp Sage 
  • 1 tbsp Rosemary 
  • 1 tbsp of Thyme 
  • 1 Cup of Dried Cranberries or Raisins 
  • Sea Salt and Pepper to Taste 
  • Homemade Cranberry Sauce or Canned (whichever you prefer) 

Squash prep:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line baking sheet with parchment paper 
  • Cut squash in half. scoop out seeds leaving a bowl in the center 
  • Brush the top of the squash with olive oil or avocado oil spray.  
  • Sprinkle with salt and pepper and place face down to cook (25-30 minutes) 
  • While the squash roasts prepare the stuffing or reheat 

Stuffing prep:

  • In a large skillet on medium high heat add 1 tbsp of coconut oil 
  • Add sausage – breaking into lumps until evenly browned 
  • Remove from heat and transfer to plate 
  • With remaining fat in pan – add onions, celery and salt and pepper (3 minutes) 
  • Add the apples, herbs and more salt and pepper (1-2 minutes) 
  • Add raisins or cranberries and turkey and browned sausage back in the skillet (low/medium heat) 
  • Once ready stuff your squash – scooping mixture into bowl
  • Set broiler on high – add cranberry sauce and broil until tops are browned 
  • Serve and enjoy 

Watch Steve and Sistina go head to head with their dishes with The Morning News Dan Cummings and Nicole Sommavilla as judges.

