Bridge Street Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes

Enjoy the leftovers again with an easy recipe for Thanksgiving muffins, perfect for any time of the day!
Ingredients:
- 4 1/2 cups crumbled leftover stuffing
- 2 cups chopped leftover turkey
- 3 large eggs, whisked lightly
- 1/2 cup chicken or turkey stock
- Leftover cranberry sauce or gravy, for serving
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a muffin tin with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, combine the leftover stuffing, leftover turkey, eggs and stock, stirring until combined.
- Divide the mixture evenly into the 12 muffin cups then bake the muffins for about 30 minutes or until they’re crisped slightly on top and the mixture is cooked through.
- Remove the muffins from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes in the tin before removing them. Serve with leftover cranberry sauce or gravy.
- If your stuffing is particularly dry, you may need to add additional stock until the mixture is moist but not mushy.
Credit: Just A Taste
Indulge in a Thanksgiving leftover recipe aimed to please with Stuffed Roasted Acorn Squash.
Ingredients:
- 1 Acorn Squash
- 2 tbsp Avocado/Olive Oil
- 1 Pound Pork Sausage- Casings Removed
- 2 to 3 Slices of Turkey
- 1 Small Onion Diced
- 2 Celery Stalks Diced
- 1 Apple Diced
- 1 tbsp Sage
- 1 tbsp Rosemary
- 1 tbsp of Thyme
- 1 Cup of Dried Cranberries or Raisins
- Sea Salt and Pepper to Taste
- Homemade Cranberry Sauce or Canned (whichever you prefer)
Squash prep:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line baking sheet with parchment paper
- Cut squash in half. scoop out seeds leaving a bowl in the center
- Brush the top of the squash with olive oil or avocado oil spray.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper and place face down to cook (25-30 minutes)
- While the squash roasts prepare the stuffing or reheat
Stuffing prep:
- In a large skillet on medium high heat add 1 tbsp of coconut oil
- Add sausage – breaking into lumps until evenly browned
- Remove from heat and transfer to plate
- With remaining fat in pan – add onions, celery and salt and pepper (3 minutes)
- Add the apples, herbs and more salt and pepper (1-2 minutes)
- Add raisins or cranberries and turkey and browned sausage back in the skillet (low/medium heat)
- Once ready stuff your squash – scooping mixture into bowl
- Set broiler on high – add cranberry sauce and broil until tops are browned
- Serve and enjoy
