(WSYR-TV) — Get behind the wheel as the 114th Syracuse Auto Expo opened today for the general public with free admission for military personnel, veterans and first responders. They kicked off Wednesday night with the 24th Annual Charity Preview. The Syracuse Auto Expo is one of nation’s longest-running car shows.

The preview party gives you a first look at the show while raising money for 14 Central New York not-for-profit organizations. “The best party in town” has raised just over $4.3 million. With hundreds of vehicles occupying three big floors, the event will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Oncenter with free parking.

For more information, go to AutoExpoSyracuse.com.