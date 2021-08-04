The 12th Annual Barber-Q

Saving Face Barbershop is celebrating 12 years in business, and they are once again hosting their annual Barber-Q event.

The event will look a little different amid COVID-19 for the second year in a row. The shop is celebrating 12 years of business and owner Anthony Nappa says, “12 years is just it’s so surreal to even say that that’s a thing” and he adds, he couldn’t do it without his customers.

This year’s event will honor Jerry Szewczyk who was a barber at the shop when they opened in 2009. Nappa says he was a pillar of the shop and while Szewczyk passed away in January they will be raising money for the Syracuse Teen Challenge, a foundation he was passionate about.

All August long $2 of every haircut, t-shirt sales, and general donations will benefit Syracuse Teen Challenge. If you’d like to help — just stop by either of saving face barbershop’s two locations this month. You can find them at 4300 West Genesee Street in Camillus, and 127 East Seneca Street in Manlius.

You can also donate online at TheBarberQ.com.