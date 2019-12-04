The 12th Annual Concert of Music and Lights: Solstice At The Cathedral

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of winter with the Solstice At The Cathedral concert at St. Paul’s in Syracuse, which celebrates the beauty of the holiday season.

“It’s a feel-good show that we want to make people feel better leaving than when they came in,” said Joe Whiting, who is a local musician performing in the show.

This event is a musical experience designed to celebrate the Winter Solstice. The music varies in styles, including pop, jazz, blues, and celtic. There will be familiar favorites and all-original songs for the setting.

“We just love getting together, and singing, and inspiring people,” said Ron, a member of the vocal group “Five to Life” who will be performing at the Solstice concert.

The Solstice at the Cathedral event is three nights, from Thursday, December 5th to Saturday, December 7th. Shows begin at 7:30pm on each night. There is also an early show on Saturday at 2pm. The St. Paul Cathedral is located at 220 East Fayette Street in Syracuse. Advance tickets are available at a discount. To purchase tickets and get more information visit SolsticeAtTheCathedral.com.

