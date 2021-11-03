The Burn Foundation of CNY provides support and awareness for burn victims and family members as well as tips for burn prevention.

The East Syracuse Fire Department has worked closely to help fundraise for The Burn Foundation. The Burn Run features 5k, 10k, and 15k run funds to raise awareness. Proceeds from the Burn Run benefit burn victims treated at local hospitals.

The 2021 Burn Run is Sunday, November 7th. There is a 5k and 10k race happening at the East Syracuse Fire Department #2.

For more information visit, BurnRun.org.