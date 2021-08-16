The 27th Annual Dunkin’ Run Arc Race

Unlike last year, Arc of Onondaga has decided to have a hybrid event this year. Participants can run or walk during the race day or choose to do it virtually at their own time. Special Events Coordinator Babette Puzey says “we’re happy to be back at Long Branch with a real race happening.

If you are one of the first 750 registrants are guaranteed tee shirts, drawstring bags, and $5 Dunkin’ gift cards. The in-person race will be taking place Saturday, September 11th at Longbranch Park in Liverpool.

For more information and to purchase tickets you can visit ArcOn.org.