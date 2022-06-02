This year marks the 45th annual Oz-Stravaganza, one of the nation’s biggest celebrations of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It’s all happening in Chittenango, the birthplace of the novel’s author L. Frank Baum.

Betty Ann Bruno, who played a child munchkin in the original Wizard of Oz film, will be grand marshal in her first appearance at Oz-Stravaganza. Betty is one of the last surviving members of the cast. She will participate in autograph sessions throughout the weekend, and her book “The Munchkin Diary, My Personal Yellow Brick Road” will be available.

Though it was quite long ago, Betty recounts what it was like being on the set of original film.

“I remember just being stunned when I walked out on that set and saw all the colorful flowers, the huge plastic flowers, the yellow brick road, the fountain, and the little shacks that made up the village. It was just so amazing,” says Betty.

Since Betty’s retirement, she has worked at her hula dance company Hula Mai, teaching the art of hula dancing. Through hula, Betty has been able to connect with her Hawaiian identity. This weekend, Betty will offer a hula audience participation presentation to a song she wrote about Chittenango.

All Oz-Stravaganza shows throughout the weekend are free. The festival will take place June 3rd to June 5th, with the parade happening on June 4th at 2:00pm. To learn more, visit Oz-Stravaganza.com