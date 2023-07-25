(WSYR-TV) — For over 50 years, the Syracuse Arts and Crafts Festival has dazzled Central New York with artists from all over North America.

Because of its popularity, the show has been named one of the top 200 shows in the country. Executive Director of Downtown Committee of Syracuse, Merike Treier and local artist and consultant Peter Valenti joined us live in the studio this morning to tell us more about more than half a decade of art celebration.

If you would like to learn more about the 52nd Annual Syracuse Arts and Crafts Festival, visit DowntownSyracuse.com.