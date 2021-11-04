The ABC’s of Writing For Children: A Seminar Hosted By Fairmount Community Library

If you’ve ever thought about writing a children’s book but don’t know where to start, the Fairmount Community Library can help. They’re hosting a seminar with Author Christyne Morrell to teach you everything you need to know to get started.

Denise Headd is the Director of Community Relations at the library and she says they frequently provide services for children and families, and are always expanding to include more services for adults and even teenagers too.

“Everybody who comes to the library loves books and loves reading so we decided to have a seminar,” she says. “…So if somebody has a book in them, let’s talk about the ins and outs of publishing,” she adds.

Author Chrystine Morell has been writing her whole life but says that she didn’t get into writing children’s books until she had kids of her own. Now she offers seminars like this to help others who may be interested in writing and need help.

“One of the purposes for this seminar is to give back to the writing community and teach people some of the problems to avoid because I made just about every mistake in the book when I was starting out,” she says.

The ABC’s of Writing And Publishing For Children: A Seminar with Christine Morrell is happening on Wednesday, November 10th at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The seminar is free to attend but participants must register in advance to attend.

To register and receive a Zoom link, visit FairmountLibrary.org.



