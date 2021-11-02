The Acoustic Guitar Project Returns to Syracuse

ONE GUITAR. ONE SONG. ONE WEEK. That is the concept behind the Acoustic Guitar Project and it’s returning to Syracuse for its eighth season.

Syracuse Curator, Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers is looking forward to the line-up of songwriters this year including Corey Paige, Lauren Wallace & Taylor Ricks, William Nicholson, Zoë Mullan-Stout, and Austin MacRae. “When Jeffrey asked me to be involved in the project, I knew that it would be a real challenge because I tend to take months to years to finish songs,” Paige says.

The challenge consists of five local musicians within one city provided with an acoustic guitar and portable recorder. Each musician has one week to write an original song, record it live without any edits, and shoot a video describing their experience and/or song. The guitar is then passed on to the next artist in that city. Once the project is complete, all five musicians will perform their songs at a concert.

The Acoustic Guitar Project’s local songwriters will gather for the concert on Friday, November 5 at 8 p.m. The event will take place at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society located at East Genesee Street in Syracuse. Tickets are $12 for members and general admission is $15.

For more information, visit folkus.org.

You can see Corey Paige’s performance of “Oh Hell Oh No” below.