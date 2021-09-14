“The Agitators” Author To Speak In Auburn

New Yorker Editor Dorothy Wickenden’s new book “The Agitators” follows the story of three friends who fought for abolition and women’s rights, so it’s only fitting that she come to history’s hometown to talk about it.

Dorothy will be at the Seward House Museum and the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center this weekend to tell her story centered around Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright and Frances Seward. This project is supported by a grant awarded to the City of Auburn by New York State’s Empire State Development and the I Love NY Division of Tourism under Governor Kathy Hochul’s Regional Economic Development Council Initiative and Seward House Executive Director Maria Coleman says that the book is a fantastic way to celebrate women who made a lasting impact in our community and beyond.

“‘The Agitators’ and coming to Auburn shines a light on our own Frances Seward who sometimes is overlooked or in her husband’s shadow,” she says. William Seward is most notably known as President Lincoln’s Secretary of State. “The history books focus on Seward as they rightly should but finally Frances is getting attention so we’re shedding a light on her this year and her fight for women’s rights.”

The 2021 Elsa Soderberg Distinguished Speaker Series is happening on Saturday, September 18th in Auburn. A meet and greet and book signing will take place from 6 to 7:30pm at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center followed by a reception from 8 to 9pm at Auburn Public Theater.

Tickets are $35 for the talk only or $75 for the talk and reception. VIP tickets are also available. For more information and to order tickets, visit SewardHouse.org or call (315) 252-1283. You can also learn more at EqualRightsHeritage.com.