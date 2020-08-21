The American Red Cross Hosts Annual Fair Blood Drive

The New York State Fair isn’t happening this year but that’s not stopping the American Red Cross from hosting their annual fair blood drive. The blood drive kicks off on Friday, August 21st and runs through to September 7th inside the Art and Home Center on the fairgrounds.

Morning, evening and weekend appointments are available. To reserve your time, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “EXPO2020.”