The American Red Cross Hosts Annual Fair Blood Drive

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The New York State Fair isn’t happening this year but that’s not stopping the American Red Cross from hosting their annual fair blood drive. The blood drive kicks off on Friday, August 21st and runs through to September 7th inside the Art and Home Center on the fairgrounds.

Morning, evening and weekend appointments are available. To reserve your time, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “EXPO2020.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected