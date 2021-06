The American Red Cross is seeing a severe blood shortage as July 4th approaches. The NewsChannel 9 Holiday Heroes blood drive gets underway Thursday, July 1, and runs through Monday, July 5th from ten to four. It’s at Destiny USA, in a new location on the second level, near 5 Below.

Appointments are highly recommended. You can make them at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-Red Cross for more information.