Understanding Social Security Disability can be difficult, but The Antonowicz Group can help you break down all the legal jargon.

“What is needed to succeed with a disability claim may not be common knowledge to people” says Peter Antonowicz. “So, an attorney who has experience with these types of cases will know exactly what he needs from a doctor, what exactly what he needs the claimant to know and to do. There’s a lot of advice we have to give people in terms of communicating with their doctors and gathering evidence.”

Among the most common questions Antonowicz says people ask:

Can I apply while I am working, so it will kick in as soon I stop working?

Can I still work while I am on disability?

Can the process be sped up if I work with an attorney?

Antonowicz says that statistics show that people who are represented in their disability claims are more successful in their cases than those who are not.

