Understanding Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) can be difficult, but Peter Antonowicz of The Antonowicz Group can help.

“The Social Security Disability Insurance is for people who have worked and paid into the system, paid their Social Security taxes, and part of your Social Security taxes, people don’t usually know this, is that about 99% of what you pay into Social Security goes towards your retirement in an annuity” Peter says. The other approximately 1% is a premium on a disability insurance policy. So, you have to be insured in order to be eligible for Social Security Disability Insurance.”

“SSI or Supplemental Security Income is basically a federal public assistance program like you might get from the county. and because of that, it requires the same financial requirements that the county might require. You can’t have assets in excess of $2000. You essentially have to prove that you’re impoverished, but you don’t have to prove that you have insurance. That program pays about $840 a month right now and that’s solely for people who meet the economic or financial criteria.”

Antonowicz says that statistics show that people who are represented in their disability claims are more successful in their cases than those who are not.

