‘The Babe Risko Story’ Highlights Syracuse’s Forgotten World Champ

Babe Risko was born as Henry Pylkowski in Syracuse and fought more than 120 matches in the Navy as ‘Sailor Pulaski.’ With more than 60 pro-fights and a world middleweight title to his name, he sadly died too young.

But Risko’s nephew and godson, Bill Prusinowski is determined to keep his name alive. Bill penned a new book about his uncle that’s available on Amazon. To learn more about the middleweight legend and his story visit GreaterSyracuseSportsHallofFame.com.

