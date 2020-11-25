‘The Bachelorette’ Heats Up on All New Episode

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The heat was on for another night of reality dating as Bachelorette Tayshia took on the remaining contestants this week on ‘The Bachelorette.’

From ‘heated floors’ on Ivan’s one-on-one date, to an adventurous truth or dare group date, some of Tayshia’s suitors found themselves in the hot seat on more than one occasion.

Don’t miss “The Bachelorette” Tuesday nights at 8pm on NewsChannel 9. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

