The Bachelorette is down to Her Final Three Suitors

Hometown dates looked very different for Bachelorette Tayshia, who was forced to make the most of her time with her men on the resort this week.

For the second episode of the week, Tayshia had four men to choose from. Ben, Brendan, Zac and Ivan were each put to task to create an at-home date of sorts, followed by a meet and greet with their families.

Unfortunately, Tayshia was forced to eliminate someone, and despite his best efforts to profess his love to her, Ben was sent home.

With three men left, it’s anyone’s guess who this season’s bachelorette will choose. Tune in for another two-night event on December 21st and 22nd to see who gets the final rose.