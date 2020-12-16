The Bachelorette is down to Her Final Three Suitors

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Hometown dates looked very different for Bachelorette Tayshia, who was forced to make the most of her time with her men on the resort this week.

For the second episode of the week, Tayshia had four men to choose from. Ben, Brendan, Zac and Ivan were each put to task to create an at-home date of sorts, followed by a meet and greet with their families.

Unfortunately, Tayshia was forced to eliminate someone, and despite his best efforts to profess his love to her, Ben was sent home.

With three men left, it’s anyone’s guess who this season’s bachelorette will choose. Tune in for another two-night event on December 21st and 22nd to see who gets the final rose.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected