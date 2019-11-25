The band Quatro is exotic and unlikely yet familiar

A unique blend of instruments, musicians and songs makeup a new band in central New York. Quatro, formed out of a jam session at 443 Social Club and Lounge over a few beers between band leader Chuck Schiele, double bass player John Dancks and petal steel player George Newton. After a couple of hours the trio knew they were on to something.

“This all comes together because Chuck Schiele has a great imagination and a large body of work,” Newton said.

Schiele writes songs about God, sex, politics and uses alternate-tunings to arrange them. “I don’t want to play placebic songs about driving to fast or whatever. I want songs to resonate with people in universal way and in a personal way at the same time,” Schiele said.

The fourth member of Quatro, cello player Heather Kubacki, said the band plays all of Schiele’s original songs. “They are super super good,” Kubacki said.

The fairly new band was formed in April of 2019 and describes their sound as existing somewhere between the deserts of New Mexico and the rings of Saturn.

Catch Quatro’s third performance inside the 443 Social Club and Lounge located at 443 Burnet Avenue in Syracuse Wednesday November 27th from 7pm to 10pm. There’s a $5 cover at the door.