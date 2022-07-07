(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 200 anglers are taking to the waters of Oneida Lake on Thursday, July 7 through Saturday, July 9 with tens of thousands of dollars “on the line” in the Bassmaster Northern Open. Tournament Director for the series, Hank Weldon, says the tournament keeps coming back to the area due to the (relatively) cool weather.

In the event, there are two divisions: pro-angler (these people have boats), and co-angler (these people tag on to people with boats). They compete in those two separate divisions, but co-anglers will be paired with the pros in boats.

The pros can bring in 5 bass per day, and they have to be 12 inches in length or longer. Those fish are weighed and scored; the angler with the 15 heaviest bass (5 bass per day for 3 days) will take home the prize: $51,000. The co-angler champion is crowned on Friday, with a shot of $25,000.

Weldon says Central New York is a pleasant place to fish. “We like to call ourselves a premier organization in all bass fishing, whether that be tournament fishing or just teaching your regular angler how to fish,” he explains.

The anglers will be out on Oneida shores every day at 2 p.m. For more information, visit Bassmaster.com.