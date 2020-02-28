The Bell Home Team Dispels Common Misconceptions For Buyers And Sellers

Buying or selling real estate is not something most of us do very often so some information we hear can be misleading. That’s where the team at Bell Home can help. Associate Broker, Katherine Clare Bell, and Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Mark Bell, Jr. dispel a few common misconceptions when buying or selling.

In a “Seller’s Market”, homes don’t need to be prepped to sell. “It is a seller’s market right now so a lot of people are thinking, ‘I’ll just take pictures and put my house up and I’ll get a great price for it’. Well, that could be true. There are some homes that we walk in to and it’s perfect. It’s ready to go. ” said Katherine Clare Bell. “But experts know certain tips that we can give those sellers so that they can maximize what they can make on the home. And it’s not an entire remodel or anything like that.” Katherine Clare Bell says neutralizing a home, cleaning up clutter and showing more floor space are just a few tricks an agent can share to help the seller get the most money for their home.

I can get a Pre-Qualification from my bank after I find the perfect home. “There’s a lot of people that want to avoid that credit pull, right, so they don’t want to talk to the bank. They’d rather figure out where they want to go then they’ll talk to the bank. There’s a couple different reasons why this is probably not the greatest choice,” said Mark Bell, Jr. “The first is setting your budget. You’ve got to know what that house is going to cost month to month, right. We live by our monthly budget. So talking to that lender is going to help you establish that budget. But in a market like we’re seeing right now sometimes taking that extra time to talk to the lender could set you behind schedule and you might not get a chance to actually put in an offer because you need that time. If you did it in advance then you’re ready to write an offer.”

I need to have a 20% down payment to purchase a home. “This is another one that maybe your grandparents will tell you you have to have because 30-40 years ago there wasn’t a lot of programs available for lending. Now banks are creating a ton of different options,” said Mark Bell, Jr. Many programs are now available for homebuyers like down payment assistance or rolling closing costs into mortgages. “If you talk to that lender before you’re going to understand what you can do before you go and look at houses.”

Weekends bring out the best buyers. “People believe that the open houses are where the house is going to sell and sometimes that’s true but open houses tend to bring tire-kickers – that’s what we call them – people that are just starting or just wanting to browse, be nosy and see inside your house,” said Katherine Clare Bell. “So we look for motivated, serious buyers, the people that have already gone and spoken to the lender, they have their preapproval letter in hand. Those are the ones that are going to come in and make an offer if the house is priced right. Those people tend to come out whenever you launch the listing. If it’s a mondya they’ll come out on a Monday. So you need to work with a realtor to have a strategy for your marketing week.”

All agents are the same. “We’ve had the honor in 2019 to help over 120 families with their home needs. The average agent in town is going to help 8. So that’s a big difference,” said Mark Bell, Jr. “We consider ourselves experts in pricing, in marketing to sell your home. For our buyers, you know, negotiation, and comparative market analysis so that we keep as much of your money in your pocket as possible. You have to align yourself with somebody. That’s why we keep saying you got to give us one hour before you make any real estate choice. We’re going to prove to you why we’re the right choice to work for you.”

