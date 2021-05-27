The Benefit of Composting

May 29th is Learn About Composting Day and even if you don’t have a green thumb OCRRA can help.

Public Information Officer Kristen Lawton tells us that composting is the process of taking food and yard waste letting it decompose to become enriched soil used for gardening. While food scraps make up 20% of your trash, they are the largest component that can be recycled. In addition, you can bring your yard waste to OCRRA to be composted.

The benefits of composting include, added nutrients to the soil, retaining moisture, and suppressing the spread of plant disease. Not only are you reducing waste but it’s good for the environment.

For a full list on what is accepted to composted you can visit OCRRA.org.