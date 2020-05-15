Live Now
The Benefits of A Whole Food, Plant-Based Diet

Bridge Street
Even though flour and carbs may be key to any COVID-19 meal these days, Dietician Kelly Springer says that trying whole foods can be very helpful for your health.

There are so many benefits to a plant-based whole food diet and Springer says that eating your vegetables can be as easy as hitting up the freezer aisle at your local grocery store. Birds Eye vegetables offer easy varieties of nutritious vegetables from corn to peas and can be used anytime.

For a healthy snack, Springer recommends Setton Farms Pistachios. With so many different flavors, Setton Farms has a lot of flavorful options and they’re low in calories. A handful of pistachios goes a long way, compared to other nuts, she adds.

Statistics show that people who maintain a plant based diet tend to be leaner than those who don’t. And Springer ads that the diet makes it easy to lose weight an keep it off. With so many easy options available, it’s a simple solution for so many to get your daily vegetables intake each day.

These are just a few of the tips that Kelly Springer and her team can help you with. To learn more visit KellysChoice.org.

