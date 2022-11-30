(WSYR-TV) — A survey found that more than of people who have Christmas trees say the smell of a real Christmas tree is their favorite smell of the season, ahead of hot cocoa or gingerbread.

To go even further, the same survey says 75% people who previously bought an artificial tree but tried a real one later in life wished they had gotten a real tree earlier.

Well, third-generation Christmas tree grower, Beau Coan, and Nicole Jolly, Host of “True Food TV”, explain to Bridge Street why real Christmas trees are the way to go this holiday season.

To find a real Christmas tree seller in your location you can visit RealChristmasTreeBoard.com.