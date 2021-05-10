The Benefits of Proteins From Milk

It’s probably not something you’ve thought much about, but milk is filled with proteins, and that is a good thing for your body!

“These are proteins that are naturally found in milk and can be added to lots of your favorite foods like smoothies, oatmeal, pancakes, baked goods and many other creative options” says Registered Dietitian Monica Auslander Moreno. “Higher quality and more complete proteins like proteins from milk are the highest quality proteins and unlike plant proteins, proteins from milk contain all nine essential amino acids your body requires.”

Auslander Moreno says that the proteins from milk support the body in a variety of ways, including:

Fueling performance

Enhancing recovery and exercise

Supporting weight in hunger management

Auslander Moreno shares a recipe for Protein Pancakes: Combine 2 eggs, 6 tablespoons of milk, 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon of baking powder and 1 scoop of milk protein concentrate – or your favorite proteins from milk powder. Cook in a lightly oiled pan until golden brown on each side.

To help you figure out how much protein you need, visit TheStrongInside.com for a protein calculator and more recipes and materials about proteins from milk.