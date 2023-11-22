(WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is a time to sit back, relax, and enjoy time with loved ones and that time spent with others can play a big role in self-care.

Kate Houck of the Caregiving nonprofit organization David’s Refuge is back with us once again to talk about the importance of wellness through community and spending time with others.

Don’t forget, November is National Family Caregiver month. To learn more about the work that David’s Refuge does in the community, head to DavidsRefuge.org.

You can also find them on Facebook.