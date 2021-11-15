The Best Holiday Gifts At Bed, Bath & Beyond

Finding the perfect gift can be a challenge, that’s why lifestyle expert, Amy Sewell, has created a selection of gift ideas on behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond. From affordable finds to the luxurious ideas, Bed Bath & Beyond has home and kitchen essentials that your loved ones can enjoy throughout the year.

First up is the Ninja Digital Airfryer Oven. Sewell says this serves as an air fryer, convection oven, and toaster oven all in one. She adds that it’s especially great for small spaces because you can flip it up and store it against the backsplash.

The new SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker is the perfect gift for the seltzer lover in your life. Just add tap water to mix up your favorite bubbly drink in seconds. Not only does it make your drinks fizzy but the contraption is dishwasher safe and features a modern design too.

For coffee lovers looking to get a new take on your caffeine fix, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine makes the perfect cup of espresso or coffee with the push of a button. The state-of-the art home machine will make you feel like a barista without ever leaving the house!

Whether your decorating, entertaining or searching for the perfect gift, Amy says that Bed Bath and Beyond makes shopping effortless and convenient. To learn more and to start shopping today, visit BedBathandBeyond.com