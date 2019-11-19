You can enjoy the best food and drink in all of New York State, at a special event happening at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.
The Best of N.Y. Food and Drink Festival will showcase 35 vendors around the hotel’s lobby plus chefs from around the state doing live food demonstrations in their Persian Terrace.
“We partnered with Advance Media to bring this event down to the Marriott” says Melissa Oliver, Director of Sales and Marketing. “It’s bringing vendors from all over the state that really work hard to get their product out so this is a great exposure for them.”
Participating vendors scheduled to participate include:
- Crazy Mike’s Beef Jerky
- Gusta Della Vita Olive Oil
- What the Fudge
- Hetta Glogg
- SkyTop Coffee
- Saint Lawrence Spirits
- Flower City Flavor
- Soul Food Extension
- Ort Family Farm
- 110 Grill
- Gilligan’s Ice Cream
- Saratoga Chocolate Company
- Eat Local CNY
- Ashley Lynn Winery
- Death By Chili Sauce
- Oompa Loompas
- Chef for Rent
- Victorianbourg Wine Estate
- Knifehand Nutrition
- Black Button Distilling
- Wordlings Pleasure
- Jakes Gouda Cheese
- Awestruck Ciders
- Apex Entertainment
- Buried Acorn (Saturday Only)
- Farm to Fork 101
- Our Secret Delights
- 11 Waters (Sunday Only)
- Ludwig’s Cafe
- Ashley’s Essential Oils
- Saucy Confections
- Kiki’s Greek
- Hofmann’s Hotdogs
Chef Dan Hudson from the Marriott Syracuse Downtown will be sampling his homemade Cream of Garlic soup. “It’s a soup that I’ve made for a really long time, and I think it’s a little bit unsuspecting” he says. “It’ll be good thing for people to try without committing to it, they can try something different .”
Celebrity chef Gail Simmons, best known for Top Chef Canada, is a special guest at the event. She’ll be doing a book signing and cooking demo on Saturday, and will also be hosting a special dinner starting at 7pm.
The Best of N.Y. Food and Drink Festival will be held at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown on Saturday, November 23rd from 12pm to 8pm, and on Sunday, November 24th from 12pm to 5pm. Advance sale tickets are $5 or you can purchase them at the door for $7. Tickets to the dinner with Ms. Simmons are $200.
“We are really dedicated to the community and New York State as a whole” says Oliver. “We try to use as much product as we can whenever possible and we really like to give back so this is just a venue for them to get the exposure they really deserve.”
The Marriott Syracuse Downtown is located at 100 East Onondaga Street.
Click here for more information, to see the full schedule, or to purchase tickets.
