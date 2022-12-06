(WSYR-TV) — It’s a partnership with New York producer Cate Cammarata and the musical theatre program at SUNY Cortland. That’s what’s coming together with Cortland’s musical theater program and their reading of “The Bone Harp.”

This is the inaugural production for the professional theater college partnership with Create Theater.

Staged readings of “The Bone Harp” will take place this Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and this Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at SUNY Cortland’s Dowd Fine Arts Center. Admission is free, and an audience Q & A feedback session will follow.

Learn more by calling 607 753 2811 or get more information online here.