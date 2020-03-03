The Brassiere Bar & Bistro Serves Up Breakfast And Lunch In One Dish

A mother daughter duo are behind the local french inspired restaurant The Brasserie Bar & Bistro. Daughter, Michele Roesch, and her mother, Nora, opened the restaurant almost 5 years ago. The eatery located in Camillus’s Township 5 offers brunch every Sunday and are one of the dozen restaurants participating in the CNY Diaper Bank’s “Battle of the Brunch”.

Roesch said although the restaurant has a European flair it still has local flavor. “We got a great kitchen staff. Everything is made in house. It’s fresh. The food is delicious,” Roesch said.

One of their “Braz Favorites” is a Brunch Dumpster Plate, full of breakfast and lunch items in one dish. It’s made up of two pieces of french toast served with three scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, onions, peppers and NY cheese curds topped with hollandaise.

Get a taste of The Brasserie Bar & Bistro at the first ever Battle of the Brunch hosted by the CNY Diaper Bank. It is happening Sunday, March 8th inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 6301 NY-298, East Syracuse, from 11:30am to 1:30pm. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP. For tickets visit cnydiaperbank.org/events.

The Brasserie Bar & Bistro is located at 200 Township Blvd., Suite 20, in Camillus. For more information, hours and a look at their menu visit https://brasseriecny.com/.