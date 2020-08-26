The Brine Well Eatery Serves Up Rochester’s Famous ‘Plates’

The New York State Fair is known for having so many great food options that hail right here from our home state. So in celebration of a popular New York State favorite, the Brine Well Eatery is offering up a famous “Rochester Plate” even without the fair.

Owner Devon Hubbard says the eatery that’s located in downtown Syracuse, prides itself on locally sourced food, with great gluten free options too. The fast-casual eater specializes in pub-style food without the pub atmosphere and they love supporting local farmers and producers.

All of their plates are inspired by some great locations with foods to tempt your taste buds too. From a fair plate, to Buffalo and even Syracuse, you can enjoy a little bit of everything on your plate there.

The Brine Well Eatery is open Tuesday through Saturday and in the spirit of the Great New York State Fair, they’re serving up a ‘fair foods’ menu beginning August 28th and running through to September 5th. They invite you to taste test for yourself in person or take out.

The Brine Well Eatery is located at 128 East Jefferson Street in Syracuse. Learn more online at tbwesyr.com.

