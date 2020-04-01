Live Now
Onondaga County COVID-19 Update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

The Cake Shop CNY Gets Creative Amid COVID-19

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Businesses across Central New York have felt the effects of COVID-19 and local bakeries and cake shops are no different. One local custom cake maker has found a fun way to stay busy with a family friendly event everyone can do.

Stacey Lorraine is the owner of The Cake Shop CNY and typically spends most of her time crafting beautiful wedding and event-driven cakes. And while she’s still crafting up her own fabulous cakes, she has seen some of the effects of the current health crisis. With brides forced to postpone their wedding dates, she too, is making adjustments to get every cake made.

In the meantime, she’s still working hard and has come up with a fun way to keep families engaged while following social distancing guidelines. She’s offering cookie and cupcake kits that are made to order and equipped with all of your decorating needs tucked inside each personally crafted box.

If you’d like to learn more about her cookie and cupcake kits or to place a custom order, visit TheCakeShopCNY.com. You can also follow her on Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected