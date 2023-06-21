(WSYR-TV)– Catholic charities of Oswego County are hosting their very first golf tournament to help fund their work in Oswego and surrounding areas.

Mary-Margaret Pekow, the Executive Director of the Catholic Charities of Oswego County, and Steve Chirello, a board member on the golf committee, meet up to chat about the upcoming event.

Catholic Charities serve Oswego County through its Food Pantry, Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), and many other services. Catholic Charities mission is to provide for those in need while promoting faith, human development, and collaboration.

All money raised by the new annual golf tournament on July 14th will go to these different services to give back to the community.

For more information, check out ccowesgo.com