The CNY Veterans Expo and Parade is happening on Saturday, November 6th at the New York State Fairgrounds.

The 2021 parade around Chevy Court kicks off at noon, but the day begins with a breakfast and performances by local bands and drill teams. Starting at 9 a.m., the expo portion will be held in the Center of Progress Building. There will be displays on military history and local organizations and businesses that help local vets. The expo continues until 2 p.m.

Established in 2008, the annual parade gathers about 100 veterans’ organizations from across Central New York. The Parade, which features marching bands, military floats and vehicles, the West Point Black Knight Drill Team, and mostly importantly, veterans who served in various conflicts and during peacetime.

The Grand Marshal for the 2021 parade is Dr. Frank Pearson, Director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

The CNY Veterans Expo and Parade is made possible each year by Assemblyman William Magnarelli.

Click here for more information.