(WSYR-TV) — After years of being dormant, the Covey Theater Company is back with a production of “Chicago” at The Oncenter’s BeVard Studio.

Garrett Heater, artistic director of The Covey Theater Company and director of “Chicago,” along with local actress Camille Millar, who is playing the role of Velma Kelly joined the show Monday to discuss the production, the theatre’s road back business, and their experience with “Chicago.”

“Chicago” the musical runs on July 22, 28, 29, August 4 & 5 at 7:30 PM with matinees July 23 and August 6 at 2:00 PM, at The Oncenter’s Bevard Studio.

Tickets are $30 which you can purchase by visiting CoveyTheater.com.