The DeClutter Coach Shares Tips For What To Do With All That Stuff From The School Year

The school year is winding down and while it brings excitement for so many students, it also means your home is probably filled with a lot of stuff from the past year.

The DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral says from artwork to school projects and everything in between, it’s hard to know what to toss and what to keep.

Her first tip is to prepare the night before the last day of school. Clear your kitchen table so when your kids come home, they can empty their book bags and get to work. Cabral says to get a garbage bag so you can immediately toss anything that’s no longer needed and recycle paper when possible.

Second, Cabral says to let the unloading begin, but advises parents they should be letting the kids decide what to keep and what to throw away.

“Here’s why: as a parent of three now adult children, I have been saving all of their things over the years and had them, you know, really work on filing it down every year” says Cabral. “What did they want to keep? So now, when it’s time for us to downsize and move to a smaller house, guess who gets all that stuff back? The children! So, they should be the ones keeping the things that they like, the things that have special memories to them, and the things that they no longer want or need should either be recycled or tossed.”

Cabral says parents should make that experience fun for their kids. Ask them to sort their things into two piles (keep and toss) and let them be part of the decision-making process.

But she also says to Moms and Dads: you don’t have to feel guilty if there are a few things that you just can’t part with!

Once you and the kids decide which items to keep, Cabral says to organize them. Use storage bins, binders, scrapbooks – whatever works best for you.

