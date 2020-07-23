The DeClutter Coach’s Tips For 9 Things To Toss Today

If cleaning out has become part of your everyday routine, DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral says to keep going. COVID-19 has certainly slowed life down, but it’s also given families and households the opportunity to tackle projects at home.

Getting rid of unwanted items can be hard, but with more time on our hands, Cabral says there are tips that anyone can use to tackle the clutter today. She’s back with 9 things you can get rid of right now!

Pack Up Those Product Boxes – Get rid of boxes from televisions, phones, kids toys or from amazon. Cabral says, you never use them and like they say in “Frozen,” it’s time to ‘Let it Go.’ Recycle Those Wire Hangers – Return them to your local dry cleaners. Holding onto them doesn’t help anyone. Make A Mug Rule – Two to three mugs and cups per family is all you really need. How many do you have? Steer Clear of Mis-Matched Socks – If you can’t find a match, toss it. Save a few for cleaning but the rest aren’t necessary. Put All That Paperwork In The Trash – Papers can take over your home. Shred important documents you don’t need and regularly go through your bills to eliminate a paper trail. Out With The Over The Counter Drugs – Vitamins, prescriptions and other drugs in your medicine cabinet should be checked regularly. If they’ve expired, they’re no good. Spare Me The Old Spices – While most spices don’t spoil, they do lose their potency and if you’ve had them for more than 3 years, it’s time to toss them. Bring Your Old Books To The Library – A good book can make a difference in anyone’s life and if you’re not reading it, someone else will. Donating them to your local library will also make you feel good. Time to trash your Towels – If they’re really old, and we all know what Deb’s talking about, then it’s time to get rid of them. Donating them to a humane society or the Rescue Mission are great options.

For more tips from Deb, find her online at DeClutterCoachDeb.com.