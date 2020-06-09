The Downtown Farmers Market ‘Blooms’ For 2020

It’s a sure sign that summer has arrived: the Downtown Farmers Market opened for the 2020 season on Tuesday morning.

“At it’s peak we have about 50 farmers and vendors, mostly from the Central New York area” says Merike Treier, Executive Director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse.

She adds, “We do have a lot of our regulars that come to the Downtown Farmers Market. This is one of the more established markets in the area so it’s one that they’ll consistently come to, but we’re also to offer some new farmers too so that’s great visibility and exposure for folks that may be just starting out.”

Due to the pandemic, some changes have been made for the 2020 season and include:

Face coverings are required of everyone working and attending the market

Social distancing must be maintained – that means 6 feet of distance between staff, vendors and other customers. Barricades and tape lines have been added to help with this.

Hand washing stations have been added throughout the market

Shoppers will have to avoid congregating in groups

Shoppers must refrain from touching any products or produce at stands until after purchase. Staff and vendors will be able to assist pre-purchase.

All vendors must sanitize their stands regularly and sampling is prohibited

The Downtown Farmers Market runs from 9am until 3pm on Tuesdays in Clinton Square.

