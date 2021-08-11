The Dunkin’ Bacon Festival Comes To Syracuse’s Clinton Square

Pig out this weekend – at the Dunkin’ Bacon Festival being held in Downtown Syracuse!

“We are so excited to bring an event back to Clinton Square” says Carrie Wojtaszek, Chief Operating Officer at Galaxy Media Partners, which puts on the festival. “For the first time since we started Bacon Festival over six years ago, this year it’ll be a two-day event.”

The festival is planned for Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14. Dozens of vendors and local restaurants are taking part, and organizers say each is required to have items that contain bacon on their menus, such as bacon burgers, bacon mac n’ cheese, bacon wrapped scallops and bacon sundaes.

“We will be having delicious samples of sweet maple bacon and we’ll also have iced coffee and all kinds of fun stuff for people” says Tom Santurri with The Wolak Group/Dunkin’ Organization. “You’re walking around and you have like a bacon costume, we’re going to be giving out $5 gift cards and various swag. We have koozies, lots and lots of fun stuff. It’s going to be a great event!”

Organizers say there’s plenty to enjoy other than the food, including local music, an activity zone for the kids, wine slushies, ice cold beer, and even a photo booth.

Click here to visit the website for the Dunkin’ Bacon Festival.

“Who doesn’t love bacon?” Carrie says. “I mean really, think of the one food item that you could just eat anytime you start. You know, you eat healthy, we can find some healthy choices. You’re on the Keto diet, come on down, we’re the festival for you. It’s just, it’s a lot of fun.”