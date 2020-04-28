The Everson Museum’s Virtual Platform

Museums across the country have been forced to close their doors because of COVID-19 forcing many to find creative ways to engage their audiences. Locally, the Everson Museum has been virtually reaching their patrons with fun ideas for the whole family.

Elizabeth Dunbar is the Director and CEO of the Everson and she details the different ways the museum has gone viral.

To learn more about the different online opportunities offered by the Everson Museum visit Everson.org.