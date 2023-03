(WSYR-TV) — Sara Tong Ngork is the owner and chef at the Firecracker Thai Kitchen, and Friday she hopped in the Bridge Street kitchen to help Kate and Erik whip up a breakfast dish.

The Firecracker Thai Kitchen is open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 9 pm in the Salt City Market on South Salina Street. If would like to learn more, and check out their menu, visit FirecrackerSYR.com.