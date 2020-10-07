The Fun Returns: Apex Entertainment Syracuse Reopens

Apex Entertainment Syracuse – a 55,000 sq. ft. entertainment venue at Destiny USA – is reopening following its long Coronavirus closure.

“We have always, always been focused on being a safe, clean and fun environment” says Gregg Raleigh, Director of Events & Community Relations. “Today with safe and clean kind of being melded together, that hasn’t changed. We are always going to provide that for our guests.”

Located on the 3rd floor of the Canyon area at Destiny USA, Apex Entertainment Syracuse offers 24 bowling lanes, laser tag, bumper cars, hologate and x-rider (VR) along with a full restaurant menu in their Pit Stop Tavern.

There’s also a meeting space that can be used for socially-distanced meetings and workforce development.

Raleigh adds that they have staff committed to cleaning, including some who will spend their shifts solely going around the venue and cleaning high touch surfaces. He adds that for guests, it’s “going to be all about the fun.”

APEX Entertainment Syracuse reopens Wednesday, October 7 at 2pm. The first 50 guests will receive a swag bag and gift cards ranging from $10 – $250.

Click here to visit Apex Entertainment Syracuse’s website.