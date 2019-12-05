The Gift of Relaxation And Restoration With Camillus Massage

This holiday season treat someone special with the gift of restoration and relaxation with a gift card to Camillus Massage. “In this modern world, you know, everybody’s sitting at desks all day long or driving cars and not everybody takes care of themselves, so a massage is a gift that’s good for health and good for that person that you have no idea what to get,” said Camillus Massage president Christopher Hess.

Camillus Massage employs licensed massage therapists with an array of specialists. The practice focuses on the massage in a low-key environment that is unlike a spa.

Packages are offered and Camillus Massage offers a free visit with 5 purchased visits.

Camillus Massage Therapy, P.C. is located at 4906 West Genesee Street in Camillus. You can give them a call, 315-552-0552 or visit them online at CamillusMassage.com.

