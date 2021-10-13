“The Goldberg’s” In Ninth Season on ABC

Now in its ninth season, “The Goldberg’s” has become one of ABC’s most popular weekly comedies.

Recently, both Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner’s characters have gotten engaged, and Orrantia says, “this whole season is going to be kind of the pre-wedding festivities leading up to the wedding.”

While he doesn’t have any advice for real-life grooms, Sam is excited to be a part of the show. He says, “It’s actually kind of bizarre that we get to have this little practice run in our lives.” On the October 13th show, Lerner mentions they are doing a tribute to the Wonder Years with guest star Dan Lauria.

