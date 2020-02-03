The Harlem Globetrotters Bring New Show To Syracuse

The enthusiasm and comedy of the Harlem Globetrotters are reaching new heights in their all-new Pushing The Limits World Tour. The fun-for-the-whole-family show will feature new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts, and a record-breaking attempt.

Some of those high-flying dunks are being performed by young Globetrotter, Hops Pearce. Pearce joined the organization back in 2018 after his unique showmanship and style during the Dark Horse Dunk Competition during Final Four Weekend caught the attention of the Globetrotters. “Life as a Globetrotter is just…I don’t even know where to start,” said Pearce. “I mean the ability to travel everywhere in the world, spread joy and smiles no matter where it is that we play whether it’s Australia or Africa or Europe it doesn’t matter. Just to have that same universal reception from everyone with the addition of playing the game that I love professionally is just…you can’t beat that.”

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their Pushing The Limits Tour to the Oncenter Arena on Sunday, February 23rd. For tickets and more information visit HarlemGlobetrotters.com.