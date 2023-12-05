(WSYR-TV) — The Haven at Skanda is a farm animal sanctuary in Cazenovia that has been helping animals for a little more than a decade. It started with horses, but they help so many more animals.

The NewsChannel 9 team spent the day there last year for our Founder’s Day of Caring. Executive Director Ellen Beckerman visited Bridge Street to talk more about what the sanctuary is up to.

The Haven at Skanda could use monetary donations to continue its work, you can also volunteer.

To learn more visit TheHavenAtSkanda.org.