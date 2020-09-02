The Health Benefits of Apples

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Fall is prime time for apple picking and thankfully New York State is home to over 600 apple growers, making it easy to get your apple fix these days. With so many varieties and options to choose from, Nutritionist Kelly Springer says that now more than ever, New York Apple Growers are making it so simple to pick and buy your own.

Find the closest apple farm near you and discover all the ways you can incorporate apples into your diet by visiting ApplesFromNY.com. You can also learn more about how Kelly can help you by visiting KellysChoice.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected