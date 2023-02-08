(WSYR-TV) — Jennifer Hoffmier, Executive Director of the Hearth on James, and Errin Chilson, Business Office Manager of the Health on James, to discuss the premier senior living community of the Hearth on James.

The four core values are quality of life, resident care, exceptional service, and affordability. They provide an active lifestyle for residents with three meals a day and daily exercise as well as that safe and homelike environment.

In addition, the Hearth of James offers transportation for both enjoyment and doctor’s appointments. On Valentine’s Day, there is a special event called “Valentine’s for Veterans” to celebrate and support Veterans and their families with food and entertainment.