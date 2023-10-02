(WSYR-TV) — It doesn’t matter what the fashion trend is, the clothes we wear have a story to tell.

This weekend, you will have the opportunity to get a history lesson and learn about the impacts. Geoff Starks, Director of Development and Outreach at Cayuga Museum of History and Art, along with Nellie Ludemann, Seneca Falls Historical Society Executive Director, joined Bridge Street to discuss the symposium.

The topics explored by the symposium speakers:

Toxins in Victorian Clothing

History of Modern Fashion

Future of Fashion and Garment Production

Problems of the Current “Fast Fashion” Industry

The symposium will be held October 7, from 10am to 3pm. For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org.